Karnataka BJP meet: Yeddyurappa snubs Eshwarappa, 'Santosh' posters taken down

All is not well in the Karnataka BJP and the leaders giving each other the cold shoulder is only worsening the situation. BJP is holding its state executive meet in Mysuru. The two-day event will see leaders of the BJP from the state and centre come together and chalk out a plan to strengthen the organisation. While leaders are lecturing workers about the need for unity, unity is something that is lacking between Yeddyurappa, Eshwarappa and B L Santosh.

Yeddyurappa snubbed K S Eshwarappa at the inaugural event on Saturday. Even as Ananth Kumar stood to welcome Eshwarappa on stage, a defiant Yeddyurappa refused to even look him in the eye even as Eshwarappa wished him. Throughout the event, both leaders gave each other a cold shoulder.

It may be noted that neither Eshwarappa nor any of his supporters have been included in the list of speakers for the two-day event. In a clear indication that Yeddyurappa was not okay with Eshwarappa and his coterie, none of his followers has been allowed to lead any of the events.

Meanwhile, BJP workers removed posters highlighting pictures and names of B L Santosh from around the venue. Posters displaying one-liners with 'santosha' a play of words to highlight BL Santosh were taken down. Yeddyurappa's supporters clearly did not want any poster or banner highlighting the RSS man who BSY claimed to be the brain behind the rebellion.

OneIndia News