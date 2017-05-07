Karnataka BJP executive meet: Salvos fired amidst talks of unity

Even with the best of efforts to portray a united front, the Karnataka BJP failed miserably. As the two-day executive meet of the BJP concluded in Mysuru it became clear that unity was something that the party and leaders only hope for but not in practice currently.

Even as leaders reiterated that all was well, salvos were fired indirectly by Eshwarappa, Yeddyurappa and Santosh alike.

Much like the first day of the executive meet K S Eshwarappa and B S Yeddyurappa did not cross paths. Despite being on the same stage the leaders refused to look each other in the eye.

Even as Yeddyurappa named senior leaders of the BJP he refused to take Eshwarappa's name. He also left out Jagadish Shettar's name and simply referred to both as leaders of opposition in both houses in Karnataka.

The exclusion of Jagadish Shettar's name was nothing but a way to avoid taking Eshwarappa's name. Even as he reiterated on strengthening the grassroots level workers, Yeddyurappa reiterated on 'single-mindedly working for the party'. The next state executive meet will be held on July 22 and 23 in Ballari.

Eshwarappa to his credit did not let go of the opportunity to fire salvos. Using the issue of drought as an excuse, Eshwarappa accused the 'leadership' of not doing enough to highlight the same. It may be noted that K S Eshwarappa was miffed with not being made a member of three panels constituted by the BJP to study the drought scenario in the state. His statements made it very clear that he had not forgotten the snub he had received. He told the meet that the 'BJP had faulted in understanding the people's problems.'

B L Santosh who spoke on Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhya reiterated the need to 'work together for the party'. It may be noted that Santosh included in the list of speakers but K S Eshwarappa was not. He, however, went ahead and addressed the workers on Sunday out of the schedule.

Even as leaders like Ananthkumar, Katta Subramanya Naidu told the media that all was well and the party was united. "We are like one family," the media was told. While the leaders agreed that there was difference of opinion, they maintained that it had been put to rest during the meet. The ground reality did not, however, support their claim. K S Eshwarappa maintained that B S Yeddyurappa was the BJP's Chief Ministerial candidate. A statement that he has reiterated on multiple occasions. It may be noted that in a bid to prove that all is well K S Eshwarappa has decided to stay away from Sangolli Rayana Brigade's meet on Monday.

OneIndia News