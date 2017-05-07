Karnataka BJP executive meet: Party aims to win 150 seats in 2018 elctions

A sense of uneasiness engulfed between BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa and Leader of Opposition in Council K S Eshwarappa during the two-day state BJP executive meet on Saturday.

Though both the leaders shared the stage, they gave each other the cold shoulder throughout the session.

Yeddyurappa also avoided taking the names of Eshwarappa and Jagadish Shettar and referred them as opposition leaders in both the Houses.

In the opening address, Yeddyurappa dismissed talk of disunity and insisted that the party was one. While addressing the gathering, Yeddyurappa said that the law and order situation in the state has completely deteriorated. The state recorded 6521 murders during the Congress rule. He further said that he did not hanker for power and that he will listen to the grievances of people in all districts in the next 45 days.

Meanwhile, the Opposition in the Council K.B. Shanappa criticised Yeddyurappa and Eshwarappa and urged them to bury their differences for the sake of the party. He said,''We can at least win 150 seats (of the 224) in the assembly elections next year, only when we are united.''

The BJP had suffered badly in the 2013 state elections when Yeddyurappa left the party and floated the Karnataka Janata Party.

OneIndia News