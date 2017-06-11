Karnataka bandh tomorrow: What will remain closed, What will remain open?

Bengaluru, June 11: Normal life is unlikely to be affected on Monday despite a state bandh being called by Pro-Kannada outfits demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to resolve Mahadayi water issue immedietly. The dawn to dusk bandh has been called by 'Kannada Okoota', an umbrella organisation of Kannada bodies.

How big is the strike?

A protest march will be held from town hall to Freedom Park in Bengaluru on June 12 as part of the state wide bandh. It is likely to be a low key bandh this Monday.

What will remain closed, What will remain open? Here is the the check-list

Schools and Colleges Senior officials in the education department are yet to decide if schools and colleges need to remain closed. Depending on the law and order situation on Monday, the department will take a call or ask the deputy commissioner's to take a call depending on the law and order situation the respective districts. However, many private schools, who will not be able to support the cause of the bandh have appealed the government to increase security or aid our schools in districts where we expect violence. Pre-University colleges, which reopened on June 8, will function as usual. KSRTC/BMTC buses to ply normally Meanwhile, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has stated that its services will ply normally on Monday though employees unions have extended support for the bandh. Namma Metro to ply The BMRCL officials have said that Metro services will not be afected by the Bandh. As the preperations are in full swing for the inauguration of the 42.3 km network of Metro Phase-1 on June 17 by non other than President Pranab Mukherjee, the services cannot be stopped, the officials said. However, in cases of vandalism the authorities have decided to pull out Metro on those routes or reduce the number of trips. Indian Railways will also not be affected by the bandh. Passengers can depend on bus and train services on Monday. Auto services to be normal Adarsha Auto rickshaw Owners Association have confirmed that auto services will be as usual on June 12. App based Ola sevices will also function normally. However, don't be surprised if you are charged extra. Maxi cab, Ola, Uber to ply normally as Bangalore Tourist Taxi Association has not supported the bandh. Essential services will not be hit Essencials like milk, paper, banks, hotels, hospitals and medical shops will carry on with business as usual. Since these are emergency and essential services. Petrol bunk owners and others will wait till Sunday night before taking a call. Multiplexes yet to decide Sa Ra Govindu said that no film personality would be part of the protest though film theatres would be closed. Single screen film theatres to be closed. Multiplexes are yet to take a call. Security nightmare In what can come as a security nightmare for the police, Kannada organisations have called for a bandh on the same day Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit the city. It will be a tough time for cops as they also need to make elaborate security arrangements in view of the heavy VIP movement. Rahul will release National Herald's Commemorative Publication after which he will attend a meeting of Pradesh Congress Committee's extended general body. Other demands Their charter of demands among others include removal of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti activists from the state, dropping of Kannada as a subject in Kerala's Kasargod and farm loan waiver issue. Peaceful protest The bandh is likely to pass off peacefully. Vatal Nagraj said that the protest would be a peaceful one. When asked if prior police permission had been sought, he said that it is a non-violent protest and hence the same would not be required.

OneIndia News