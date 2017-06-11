Karnataka bandh tomorrow: Schools unlikely to function, essential services to be hit

Schools and colleges are yet to take a decision on whether to declare a holiday or not on Monday in the wake of the bandh call given by pro-Kannada organisations to press for the Mahadayi drinking water project.

The managements of schools and colleges had met on Saturday, but were unable to take a call on whether to declare a holiday or not tomorrow. A final decision is likely to be made later today. Pre-university colleges, which reopened on June 8, may have to close on the day of the bandh.

D Shashikumar, general secretary, Karnataka Associated Managements of Private Unaided Schools (KAMS) said: "We have requested the government to increase security or aid our schools in districts where we expect violence. Unlike last time, we will not be able to support the cause of the bandh this year as we weren't given prior information."

The bandh call was given by Vatal Nagaraj, seeking intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Mahadayi drinking water project. He wants to project implemented quickly to help the districts of Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Davanagere, Chitradurga and Mekedatu. Several other organisations are yet to confirm their participation. Petrol bunk owners and others will wait till Sunday night before taking a call.

The bandh is likely to pass off peacefully. Nagraj said that the protest would be a peaceful one. When asked if prior police permission had been sought, he said that it is a non-violent protest and hence the same would not be required.

