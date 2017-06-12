Karnataka bandh today: Bengaluru witnesses heavy security bandobast with 15,000-plus policemen

Bengaluru, June 12: The Karnataka state police department is in no mood to take any risks as pro-Kannada groups have called for a state-wide bandh on Monday. According to reports, the capital city, Bengaluru, has been provided heavy security bandobast to avoid any untoward incidents.

Apart from 15,000-plus police personnel, 78 platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police and City Armed Reserve will be deployed on the streets of Bengaluru, informed police commissioner Praveen Sood.

"We are not taking chances. All policemen in the city will be on duty. Senior police officers will monitor the situation. Additional security will be provided at bus terminals, Metro and railway stations," Sood was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Although reports say the protest is likely to be low key, police deployment will be exhaustive. Special security has been arranged at the Airport and railway stations and other important places. Sood said that a fool-proof security arrangement has been made to ensure that no untoward incidents take place.

"More than 200 Hoysala vehicle staff will be patrolling. Apart from this, one water jet, one Quick Response Team platoons are deployed," a senior police officer said. "Activists of some groups have been taken into preventive custody," he added.

Moreover, Vice President Hamid Ansari and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi will be in the city today and thus security across the city has been tightened.

The dawn-to-dusk bandh has been called by pro-Kannada organisations under the group called Kannada Okoota, demanding the implementation of Mahadayi project and permanent solution for water problems in North Karnataka.

OneIndia News