Karnataka bandh: Things you should know before stepping out of home

Charter of demands

Pro-Kannada organisations have called for a Karnataka bandh press for their charter of demands, which include farm loan waiver, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in the Mahadayi river water dispute and a permanent solution to the problem of water scarcity in arid areas.

The outfits have also been demanding for the exile of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti activists from the state for their alleged ‘anti Kannada' activities in Belagavi. According to Vatal Nagaraj, who heads Kannada Okoota, the bandh has been called to protest against Tamil Nadu's opposition to the Mekedatu project across the river Cauvery and proposal to privatise BEML.