Karat draws flak for remarks on Army Chief, BJP demands apology

CPI-M leader Prakash Karat has drawn flak for his remarks on Army Chief General Bipin Rawat's handling of the Kashmir situation. His remark that the army was trying to 'suppress the people of Kashmir' has left defence experts and BJP leaders fuming.

BJP leader Sambit Patra reprotedly said that such statements 'provide oxygen to Pakistan' and demanded Karat's apology for his 'deplorable remarks.

In a scathing attack, BJP's S Prakash said that CPI-M has been supporting anti-Indian forces in Kashmir and in the JNU, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, defence expert Praful Bakshi decried that leaders like Karat were trying to gain political mileage out of the actions taken by the army and said that it would adversly affect the morale of the forces. Bakshi further adviced Karat to review his statement.

Prakash Karat on Tuesday raked up row by criticizing Army Chief Bipin Rawat for his comments on the use of a 'human shield' in Kashmir.

The editorial published in 'People's Democracy', said : 'Unfortunately, the army chief is reflecting the views of the Modi government which seeks to suppress the people of Kashmir, who are voicing their political protest, through the sole reliance on use of force. Not only the people of Kashmir but the Army itself will suffer irreparable damage due to the government's blind adherence to the use of coercive force against the civilian population.'

When Karat was asked questions by reporters on the sidelines of a CPI(M) politburo meeting, he said, "It was an editorial (which is) the party stand."

Karat's statements came after a social scientist and historian Partha Chatterjee compared Army chief Bipin Rawat to General Dyer .

OneIndia News