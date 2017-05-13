Within two months of taking charge, Karan Singha IPS has been transferred out and A K Viswanathan has been appointed as the new commissioner of police, Chennai.

ADGP Viswanath who was discharging duties as Additional Commandant General, Home Guards has been transferred and posted as Chennai's top cop.

The election commission of India had appointed Karan Singha IPS as the Chennai commissioner ahead of the R K Nagar bypoll. With allegations of favouritism and bias levelled against then-Commissioner of police George, the election commission had transferred him out and appointed Karan Singha. Within two months of his posting, Sinha has been replaced.

Karan Singha has been posted as Additional Director General of police, member, Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board. A K Viswanathan has previously discharged duties as Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore City.

The 1990 batch officer has earlier served as Assistant Superintendent of Police, Dharmapuri, Superintendent of Police, Madurai, and was on deputation with the Central Bureau of Investigation and on repatriation to State cadre had served as DIG of Intelligence and had then served as Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) in Chennai City.

