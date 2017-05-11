Kapil Mishra vows to continue hunger strike, set to visit ACB

Sacked Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra, who stirred a controversy by making corruption allegations against Arvind Kejriwal, on Thursday vowed to continue his hunger strike till the AAP makes details of foreign travels by some of its leaders public.

Mishra had earlier asked Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal to divulge details of expenses incurred for various foreign trips by party leaders - Sanjay Singh, Ashish Khetan, Satyendar Jain, Raghav Chadha and Durgesh Pathak.

"I will continue to sit on hunger strike till details of international travel expenses of five AAP leaders are shared," Mishra, who is on a hunger strike since Wednesday at his residence in Delhi's Civil Lines, said.

Mishra said he would go to Anti-Corruption Branch at 12 noon on Thursday and give out details of the Rs 400-crore water tanker scam in the Delhi Jal Board.

In August last year, former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit was reportedly examined by the ACB in connection with her alleged involvement in the scam.

Mishra had been accusing BJP of protecting Sheila Dikshit. But on Monday, he alleged that the AAP government was trying to protect her.

Mishra had on Monday reportedly submitted evidence to the ACB allegeing that Kejriwal-led government had influenced and delayed the probe into the scam.

In June 2015, AAP government had set up a fact-finding committee to look into alleged irregularities in procuring around 385 stainless steel water tankers by the DJB during Dikshit's tenure.

OneIndia News