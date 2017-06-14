Kapil Mishra submits documents related to CNG kit scam to ACB

New Delhi, Jun 13: Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra met Anti-Corruption Branch officials and submitted documents related to the alleged CNG kit scam.

Mishra had earlier alleged that the AAP government allowed an Indian firm to sell China-made CNG kits as products manufactured in Canada in the national capital. He had claimed that the company sold over 10,000 kits with 'Made in Canada' tags which were fitted to different types of vehicles, including auto rickshaws. Mishra today went to the ACB office around 3 pm and met officials.

The meeting lasted three hours. He had in the past said the CNG kits were made in China became clear when import bills were checked.

The suspended AAP leader had alleged the AAP government had in a circular issued in 2015 and 2016 declared the firm an "authorised" CNG kit seller, which sold over 10,000 such kits in the national capital. The ACB officials said they will look into the matter.

