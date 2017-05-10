Kapil Mishra sits on Satyagraha, wants AAP's foreign travel splurge to be exposed

Sacked AAP leader Kapil Mishra on Wednesday sat on a Satyagraha and demanded clarification on details of expenditure on foreign travel by AAP leaders.

Mishra had earlier threatened to launch a hunger strike on Wednesday if the party did not make public financial details of five AAP leaders' foreign trips.

Mishra, who made startling allegations on Arvind Kejriwal and vowed to reveal other AAP misdeeds, claimed trhat he has been receiving threats. Among othe allegations, Mishra had also alleged splurge by AAP leaders in foreign trips.

"I have been getting life threats, got a threat also from an international number. But I am not afraid of anything," he told reporters.

Mishra on Tuesday even threatened to go on a hunger strike if AAP legislators did not reveal details of their foreign trips. On Tuesday morning Kapil Mishra threw open fresh set of dares to Kejriwal including one to resign over allegations. Mishra claimed that he would take on Kejriwal singlehandedly and expose him.

The AAP, on its part, alleged that a big conspiracy was being hatched against it by the BJP through Mishra and said Chief Minister Kejriwal would not resign over the "baseless allegations". The party asserted that was Mishra was making such allegations against Kejriwal "out of desperation" after being expelled from the Cabinet.

OneIndia News