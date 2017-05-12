Kapil Mishra should be hospitalised, say doctors

New Delhi, May 12: Axed Delhi minister Kapil Mishra, whose hunger strike entered day three on Friday, has been advised hospitalisation by a team of doctors who examined him.

Mishra, who is on an indefinite hunger strike, is demanding that the Aam Aadmi Party divulge details of foreign tours undertaken by five leaders of the party. AAP has, in turn, accused him of following a script penned by the BJP.

"His blood sugar level has dropped to 81 mg/dL and intravenous fluids need to be started immediately. His pulse is low. He is going into dehydration because of poor salt intake. We have thus advised hospitalisation," said Dr Javed Salam of the Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital who examined him.

He added that Mishra, who is on a hunger strike in his home in Civil Lines, may also suffer from heat exhaustion, not just because of the hot days but also because he is surrounded by many people radiating body heat.

Mishra, however, has refused to get admitted, Salam said.

Annapurna Mishra, a former mayor of Delhi, claimed that "the picture was clicked at an event to felicitate AAP leader Kumar Vishwas' father and was attended by Kejriwal and all his ministers."

She said that "Kejriwal had pursued her to convince Mishra to join politics despite the latter not being interested."

PTI