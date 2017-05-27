Kapil Mishra's fresh salvo, accuses Kejrwal govt of Rs 300 crore scam in health department

In a fresh allegation against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, sacked AAP leader Kapil Mishra on Saturday accused the former of a Rs 300 crore scam in the health care department of the state.

Addressing the media in the national capital, Mishra said the Delhi government first curbed the purchasing power of the hospitals and then instituted a Central Procurement Agency. He said hospitals did not have requirement for the medicine bought thereafter.

Mishra said there was a scam even in purchase of ambulances. He said the actual cost of an ambulance is Rs.11 lakh but the government bills show that these ambulances were bought for Rs. 23 lakh.

This allegation is latest in the string of allegations made by Mishra against Kejriwal government. On May 19, he claimed that AAP was involved in Hawala and hid the source of foreign funding.

Earlier, he accused them of hiding their income from tax department and Election Commission.

He had also questioned the money spent on foreign trips of certain AAP leaders.

Soon after Mishra was removed from Delhi cabinet, he had alleged that he was Satyendra Jain giving Rs two crore in cash to Kejriwal.

