Kapil Mishra's condition weakens, promises another anti-AAP 'expose'

New Delhi, May 12: Doctors on Friday advised sacked minister Kapil Mishra to get admitted in hospital as his condition weakened on the third day of his indefinite hunger strike, but the suspended AAP leader was adamant about continuing and has also promised another "expose" against the AAP on Sunday.

Doctors who did his health check-up sounded a warning, saying that Mishra's blood sugar level had come down to 81 mg/dl from 87 mg/dl on Thursday.

The doctors advised Mishra to get admitted so that drips could be started to provide necessary fluids to the body and save him from dehydration and maintain his blood pressure and blood sugar levels.

Mishra, however, declined their advise. The suspended Aam Aadmi Party leader has been on hunger strike since Wednesday at his official residence, demanding Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reveal the source of funding of foreign trips of five AAP leaders - Sanjay Singh, Ashish Khetan, Satyendar Jain, Raghav Chadhha and Durgesh Pathak - in the last two years.

Mishra was removed as a Delhi minister on Saturday and later suspended from the AAP after he levelled corruption allegations against Kejriwal.

Despite his failing health, in the evening Mishra went to Mahatma Gandhi's Samadhi in Rajghat and meditated there for some time. He also got emotional at the venue and told media that he would visit Hanuman Temple on Saturday to seek Lord Hanuman's blessings and make an "expose" against the AAP on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, his mother Annapoorna Mishra, a BJP leader, wrote to Kejriwal and urged him "not to lie" and "reveal" the details of foreign travels by AAP leaders as demanded by her fasting son.

"I never thought my son would ask you questions and you would avoid them. Whenever I met you, you always talked about probity in public life," she wrote.

"You worked with Kapil but never understood him. He is very stubborn. He hasn't eaten anything for three days. As a mother, I request you to give him the small information what he has asked for," she said, in an emotional appeal adding, "He (Mishra) is not anybody's agent but of the truth."

"Don't lie, be afraid of God," she wrote in the letter. Annapoorna Mishra was the first mayor of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation after Delhi's civic body was trifurcated in 2012.

Referring to Kejriwal's link with her family, Kapil Mishra's mother said, "Remember when you visited my house and said - 'I want to take Kapil in the party and make him contest the election but he is not listening'. He only wanted to be part of a movement, but you came to me saying you need him."

She wrote that Kejriwal had told her once that when he first won with 28 MLAs in Delhi he had shown the MLAs a video of a neighbourhood meeting (Mohalla Sabha) conducted by her. "Today, your people are calling me corrupt too and you are silent," she lamented.

