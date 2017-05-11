'Kapil Mishra's attacker not linked to BJYM, likely to be AAP activist'

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha on Thursday flatly refused that Ankit Bharadwaj, the man who slapped sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra, has any association with their group. The BJYM said that Bharadwaj could be an AAP activist who may have carried out the attack on Mishra for his allegations.

Mishra was attacked on Wednesday evening while on a hunger strike at his residence in Delhi's Civil Lines. Ankit Bharadwaj walked up to Mishra and slapped him several times before he was stopped by the former minister's supporters.

While Mishra hinted that Bharadwaj was an AAP supporter, the AAP pinned the blame on BJP's youth wing BJYM.

"He is part of the Bharatiya Yuva Morcha...We don't support violence of any kind," AAP leader Sanjay singh told media on Wednesday.

BJYM, in a statement issued, refuted the allegations and said, "this could be an act by an AAP Activist who vouch for cheap publicity".

It said AAP workers are riled by the fact that Mishra levelled serious allegations against Kejriwal and Satyendra Jain.

Post the incident, Kapil Mishra refused to blame anyone but maintained that he would not relent.

"I am on a hunger strike and this attacker jumped on me. I am on a war on corruption. Let them attack but I will not relent," Kapil Mishra told the media after the attack.

Mishra was sacked as a minister and from the primary membership of the party after he accused Kejrwal of accepting bribes and being involved in a land scam.

Mishra has approached the Anti-Corruption bureau as well as the Central Bureau of Investigation seeking probe against Kejriwal. Kapil Mishra announced that he would go on an indefinite hunger strike until Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers made details of their foreign trips public.

OneIndia News