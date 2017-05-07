Kapil Mishra's allegations not even worth responding to, says Manish Sisodia

By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday hits back at Kapil Mishra said there is no logic behind his allegations and it's all baseless.

While addressing a press conference, Sisodia said,''His allegations are not even worth responding to, they are so absurd and without any facts.''

Earlier today, Delhi's sacked water minister Kapil Mishra made a shocking revelation, claiming that he has seen Health Minister Satyendra Jain handing Rs 2 crore in cash to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"Where did the money come from? They must say what was done with the money?" he said. The minister had earlier tweeted that he has "witnessed HIM taking illegal cash".

Minutes before Mishra's tell-all press conference, Kejriwal went into a huddle with his deputy Manish Sisodia and other leaders.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

satyendra jain, kapil mishra, manish sisodia, aap

Other articles published on May 7, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...