Kapil Mishra's allegations not even worth responding to, says Manish Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday hits back at Kapil Mishra said there is no logic behind his allegations and it's all baseless.

His allegations are not even worth responding to, they are so absurd and without any facts: Manish Sisodia,Delhi Dy CM on Kapil Mishra pic.twitter.com/FoJLcHZetB — ANI (@ANI_news) May 7, 2017

While addressing a press conference, Sisodia said,''His allegations are not even worth responding to, they are so absurd and without any facts.''

Earlier today, Delhi's sacked water minister Kapil Mishra made a shocking revelation, claiming that he has seen Health Minister Satyendra Jain handing Rs 2 crore in cash to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"Where did the money come from? They must say what was done with the money?" he said. The minister had earlier tweeted that he has "witnessed HIM taking illegal cash".

Minutes before Mishra's tell-all press conference, Kejriwal went into a huddle with his deputy Manish Sisodia and other leaders.

OneIndia News