Kapil Mishra marshalled out of assembly for third time after calling speaker 'Dhritarashtra'

New Delhi, July 3: Rebel Aam Aadmi Party legislator Kapil Mishra was marshalled out from the Delhi assembly for the third consecutive day of the four-day session on Monday.

While Mishra was being forced out, he called Speaker Ram Niwas Goel "Dhritarashtra", referring to a blind king from "Mahabharata" who was indulgent with his sons despite their wrong-doing.

During discussions under Rule 280, in which members can raise in the House issues related to their constituency, AAP MLA Rituraj Govind and others interrupted the discussion by raising the issue of a tweet by Mishra.

Responding to this, Mishra walked into the well of the house, asking for discussion on 'Simran' and continued walking towards Speaker Goel. The Delhi assembly on Thursday had referred to the Privileges Committee the incident of Simranjit Kaur Bedi allegedly using abusive language for the AAP legislators in the MLA lounge of the assembly.

The Speaker on Thursday said that the "woman" was seen leaving the assembly premises with Mishra in his car. As Mishra neared the Speaker's chair, Goel ordered him to be marshalled out of the house. Simranjit was part of the AAP till she slapped senior party leader Sanjay Singh.

IANS