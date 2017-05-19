Kapil Mishra: 'How could loan defaulter Mukesh Kumar donate Rs 2 crore to AAP' ?

Trouble mounted for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as sacked AAP minister Kapil Mishra came out with a third round of allegations on Friday.

Kapil Mishra exposed new namein the alleged Rs 2 crore bribery case. Mishra said 'to protect Hem Prakash Sharma, who owns more than 10 shell companies, Kejriwal brought the name of Mukesh Kumar . Mishra challenged Kejriwal to inform the Income tax department that the donation amount received by AAP was from Mukesh Kumar.

Kapil Mishra further asked 'how could a loan defaulter Mukesh Kumar donate Rs 2 crore to AAP. The company which was supposed to be shut down by April 14, 2014, sent donations to Arvind Kejriwal.' Kapil Mishra also said video tweeted by Kejriwal and retweeted by AAP leaders is a false video.

OneIndia News