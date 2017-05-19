Kapil Mishra: 'How could loan defaulter Mukesh Kumar donate Rs 2 crore to AAP' ?

Kapil Mishra challenged Kejriwal to inform the Income tax department that the donation amount received by AAP was from Mukesh Kumar.

By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Trouble mounted for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as sacked AAP minister Kapil Mishra came out with a third round of allegations on Friday.

Kapil Mishra: 'How could loan defaulter Mukesh Kumar donate Rs 2 crore to AAP' ?
Sacked AAP minister Kapil Mishra. PTI file photo

Kapil Mishra exposed new namein the alleged Rs 2 crore bribery case. Mishra said 'to protect Hem Prakash Sharma, who owns more than 10 shell companies, Kejriwal brought the name of Mukesh Kumar . Mishra challenged Kejriwal to inform the Income tax department that the donation amount received by AAP was from Mukesh Kumar.

Kapil Mishra further asked 'how could a loan defaulter Mukesh Kumar donate Rs 2 crore to AAP. The company which was supposed to be shut down by April 14, 2014, sent donations to Arvind Kejriwal.' Kapil Mishra also said video tweeted by Kejriwal and retweeted by AAP leaders is a false video.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

kapil mishra, delhi, arvind kejriwal, aap, bribery, donation

Other articles published on May 19, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...