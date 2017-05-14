Kapil Mishra's fresh expose, claims Kejriwal involved in money laundering

In a dramatic press conference that ended with him fainting, suspended AAP leader Kapil Mishra accused CM Arvind Kejriwal of money laundering and dared him to resign by Sunday evening. While addressing Mishra said that Kejriwal and those close to him were involved in converting black money to white. For three continuous years, black money was converted into white and spent on foreign trips.

Delhi:Kapil Mishra shows a presentation,claims false info given to EC regarding AAP accounts; further alleges black money converted to white pic.twitter.com/0SteHaiUDF — ANI (@ANI_news) May 14, 2017

Mishra alleged that the police were trying to forcibly take him to hospital based on fake reports given by doctors, just a day before he was planning to make another expose. He also said that the report of his health is faked by the doctors, who were directly reporting to health minister Satyendar Jain, even as a team of doctors from Ram Manohar Lohia hospital examined Mishra and said his vitals, including blood pressure and sugar level, were normal.

Also, Mishra said that Kejriwal hid funds from Election Commission, income tax department and people. He further alleges that AAP has not given clear details of it's funding to the I-T and EC, says there is bogus entry in the accounts. Mishra said that he submit all these evidences to the CBI and demand a probe into AAP's political funding

At the end of the press conference, Mishra dared Kejriwal to resign by evening or he will drag Kejriwal with his collar and put him in Tihar Jail. However, immediately after his press conference on revelations on AAP 's finances ended, Mishra who has been on 5th day of hunger strike and was taken to the hospital.

Earlier today, Mishra, took to Twitter to post a picture of several documents and said that "through these documents, truth will be revealed today".

Mishra was removed as Delhi's Water Minister on March 6 in a sudden move and was later suspended from the AAP. He then said he saw Kejriwal taking Rs 2 crore from Health Minister Satyendra Jain.

OneIndia News