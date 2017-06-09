Kapil Mishra denied entry to Kejriwal's Janata Darbar

Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra, who had said that he would confront Arvind Kejriwal at his Janta Darbar, was on Friday stopped outside Delhi Chief Minister's residence.

The rebel leader had taken to Twitter to announce that he would visit Janata Darbar at 10 am on Friday.

आज 10 बजे CM के जनता दरबार जाऊंगा, मेरे साथ शहीद संतोष कोली की माता जी भी जाएंगी। — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishraAAP) June 9, 2017

After being removed as Delhi's Water Minister on March 6, Mishra has launched series of attacks on the AAP and its convener Kejriwal. Soon after sacking, Mishra said he saw Kejriwal taking Rs 2 crore from Health Minister Satyendra Jain.

On May 14, in a dramatic press conference that ended with him fainting, Kapil Mishra accused CM Arvind Kejriwal of money laundering and dared him to resign.

Last week, Mishra had announced the launch of "India Against Corruption-2" to take on AAP chief Kejriwal.

On May 31, the Aam Aadmi Party leaders in the Assembly created a ruckus when the ousted minister demanded to speak in the Assembly session and was thrown out of the House.

According to a video, it showed that some AAP MLAs allegedly caught hold of Kapil Mishra and marshalled out after a scuffle with party leaders.

