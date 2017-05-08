Kapil Mishra being used in a ploy to trouble Arvind Kejriwal: AAP leader Sanjay Singh

'Kapil Mishra is being used in a ploy to trouble Kejriwal and AAP government as he was not able to back his claim with evidence, AAP told in a press conference on Monday.

In an 'important press conference' as told by AAP, Sanjay Singh asked: 'Did Kejriwal invite Kapil Mishra while taking 'bribe' from Satyendra Jain?'

AAP senior leaders spoke to media after AAP Minister Kapil Mishra made a sensational claim that Arvind Kejriwal took Rs 2 crore bribe from Satyendra Jain in connection with an alleged land deal.

Singh produced a letter written by Kapil Mishra in 2016, raising questions over ACB's investigation against Arvind Kejriwal in connection with Water tank scam. In the letter Mishra alleged that ACB is under pressure to bring Kejriwal's name.

On 24/09/16 @KapilMishraAAP wrote a letter to ACB and said ACB is in prusure and wants to file another FIR against @ArvindKejriwal . pic.twitter.com/rDyl6AItPh — Vikas Yogi (@vikaskyogi) May 8, 2017

Subsequently, Singh' asked 'If today Mishra wants to implicate Kejriwal in the scam, that means he speaking BJP's words.'

He further challenged the BJP Government to investigate corruption cases against AAP leaders through ACB, CBI, ED and put the leaders behind bars if cases are proved. It was an attempt to strangle the party which raises its voice for poor people of the country, he added

The party leaders also dared the Center to investigate Indian Premier League, Vyapam and Coal block scams which involves BJP leaders names.

More details are awaited.

OneIndia News