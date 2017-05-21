Kapil Mishra another expose: Delhi businessman funded Sanjay Singh, Ashutosh's Russia trip

AAP minister Kapil Mishra on Sunday claimed that a Delhi-based businessman Sheetal Prasad Singh funded senior party leaders Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh's trip to Russia.

Earlier today, Kapil Mishra on Sunday took to twitter and questioned the funding of party leaders Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh's Russia trip.

Hinting at another expose, Mishra said,"So who has sponsored Russia trip of Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh? Was Arvind Kejriwal aware of it?.''

Mishra also rejected a Delhi businessman's claims that he had donated Rs 2 crore to the AAP. Mukesh Sharma, a property dealer and tobacco trader, had claimed he donated the money through a demand draft on March 31, 2014.

