New Delhi, Jan 19: The Home Ministry is likely to hand over the Kanpur train derailment case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday, sources said.

The move follows the NIA's request to the ministry to transfer the case.

On Wednesday, an NIA team reached Bihar's Motihari district to investigate the alleged role of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence behind last November's Indore-Patna Express train derailment near Kanpur that claimed over 100 lives.

IANS