Kannada to finally join English, Hindi display boards at B'luru airport

Display boards at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru will now display information in Kannada too. The display that was limited to English and Hindi will now be extended to Kannada thanks to the efforts of Kannada Grahakara Koota, an association of Kannada consumers. The flight information display systems outside arrival and departure gates will now display information in Kannada.

The group took to their twitter handle to announce this victory for their movement named 'serve in my language'.

The association took a request to Dinesh Gundu Rao in April 2016 when he was a cabinet minister. Following his request, the KIAL has started displaying information in Kannada starting Tuesday. Dinesh Gundo Rao in his tweet thanked IAS officer D V Prasad for following up with the airport authorities to ensure that communication in Kannada was also displayed.

OneIndia News