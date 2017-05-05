Kannada actor Rekha Sindhu dies in road accident

Vellore, May 5: A 22-year-old ad film actor Rekha Sindhu from Bengaluru was killed in an early morning road accident at Natrampalli in this district on Friday, police said.

Rekha Sindu was killed on the spot when the driver of the car she was travelling 'dozed off' and rammed the vehicle into the median, Natrampalli police said. The incident happened on the busy Chennai-Bengaluru highway and three other occupants of the car, including the driver, sustained injuries, police said.

The victim was on her way to Bengaluru. Meanwhile, in an apparent case of mistaken identity, some reports claimed that another Kannada actor, Rekha Krishnappa, was the one who was killed in the mishap, prompting her to issue a clarification.

Krishnappa, also seen in some Tamil TV serials, said she was in Sringeri. "I am all fine guys.....at present in Sringeri sharada peeta temple," she wrote on her Facebook page and also put up a video.

In a similar incident, model-actress Sonika Chauhan on April 29 died in a road accident when the car in which she was travelling in, crashed into the divider and climbed the pavement on Rashbehari Avenue in Kolkata. Sonika was travelling with her actor-friend Vikram Chatterjee in Toyota Corolla Altis.

After hearing the deafening sound, locals rushed to the accident spot and pulled the duo out. Both were shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors declared Sonika brought dead.

Meanwhile, Vikram who sustained minor injuries, was discharged from the hospital but later he was again admitted, after he complained of discomfort. The ill-fated car was completely wrecked in the accident.

OneIndia News (With PTI inputs).