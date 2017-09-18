'Kancha Ilaiah deserves to be hanged,' says one politician, 'burn his books,' says another

The Telugu Desam Paty MP called prominent Dalit writer Kancha Iliaiah a 'traitor' for his book on Arya Vysyas. T G Venkatesh, during the meetings of community members, said that the writer deserved to be hanged to death for his controversial book.

"Had he made such comments about a community in other countries, he would have been hacked in public. His statements are nurturing hate between communities and he should be stopped. There is something wrong with him to spew venom about the community, its language and trade," said TDP MP T G Venkatesh.

Former Tamil Nadu Governor K Rosaiah, apart from demanding an apology from the author, also asked for the controversial book to be burnt. "He should offer an unconditional apology to the Arya Vysyas in the country. He should be banned and his books should be burnt," he said. He was speaking in Machilipatnam when he reacted to the controversial book by the Dalit writer. Rosaiah even "warned" Ilaiah that the community would not keep quiet if he "continued to be a pain in the neck".

The outburst from politicians from the community comes days after Kancha Ilaiah filed a complaint with the police alleging death threats over his new book. The author told the media that he was willing to change the name of the book if the community representatives were prepared to earmark 5 per cent jobs in their establishments to Dalits, Adivasis and members from washerman and barber communities.

OneIndia News