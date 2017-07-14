Kamal Haasan reveals abducted Malayalam actress' name; NCW sends notice

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday took a suo moto cognizance over actor Kamal Haasan for revealing the name of Malayalam actress who was abducted in Kerala.

The NCW has sent him a notice demanding an explanation.

Kamal Haasan reveals abducted Malayalam actress' name; NCW sends notice. PTI file photo
Hassan is already embroiled in the Bigg Boss Tamil controversy. A fringe Hindu group - Hindu Makkal Katchi has filed a complaint about Bigg Boss Tamil and how the show is destroying the Tamil Hindu culture.

Subsequently, security has been enhanced at the actor's Chennai residence following Bigg Boss Tamil controversy and also for publicly revealing victim's name in Malayalam actress abduction case.

As per reports, the actor while addressing a press conference regarding Hindu Makkal Katchi's complaint about Bigg Boss Tamil, he also spoke about the recent Malayalam actress abduction case, the investigation of which has resulted in the arrest of actor Dileep.

Read more about:

kamal haasan, actress, abduction, bigg boss, tamil, ncw

