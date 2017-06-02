Kamal Haasan wants 12% GST for regional films

Actor Kamal Haasan on Friday supported regional film industry's demand that Goods and Services Tax be reduced to 12% from 28% tax bracket.

Tamil film actor Kamal Haasan. PTI file photo
Soon after the GST council fixed the four different rate slabs for goods and services, film trade and business expert Girish Johar, said 28% Entertainment Tax for regional films is high.

As per reports, Sa Ra Govindu, president of Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), said, "The film fraternity is taking up the GST issue on an emergency basis. We have already appealed to the government on the issue. If the tax rate goes up for Kannada films from the present zero percent to 28 percent, it will pose a serious threat to the very survival of the industry."

Same concern was raised by Siddharth Roy Kapur, President of The Film and Television Producers Guild of India saying to put cinema tickets under the 28% tax bracket in the GST regime is a major setback for the film industry.

