Kakatiya University degree results 2017 available now after website crash

The Kakatiya University degree results 2017 is now available. The website had crashed and students were unable to view their results. The website is now back. Kakatiya University degree results 2017 have been declared at the official results website of the Warangal based university.

The students may check Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (BSc), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) and Bachelor of Business Management (BBM) degree results now. The students may access the results after logging into kuexams.org in the results website of Kakatiya University.

How to check: Kakatiya University KU Degree Exam results 2017

  • Go to kuexams.org
  • Click on results link
  • Enter details
  • View result
  • Take a printout

