Kabra's arrest height of vendetta: Raj Congress

Jaipur, Jan 14: Leader of Opposition Rameshwar Dudi today alleged that the arrest of former MLA Jugal Kabra was the "height of vendetta" by the BJP government.

Dudi alleged that the government has made Anti-Corruption Bureau a tool against Congress for political revenge and got the former MLA arrested in Jodhpur. He claimed that the government is trying to cover up mines scam by hatching conspiracy against Congress leaders.

"The arrest is politically motivated. Congress never protected a guilty person and if allegations are proven, the guilty should be punished. But the CM pressurised the ACB to arrest Kabra which is the height of vendetta," he said.

The former MLA was arrested by ACB yesterday in connection with alleged irregularities in recruitment of teachers in JNV University of Jodhpur in 2012 where he was the then syndicate member.

PTI