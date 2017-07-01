Kabhi Demonetisation Kabhi GST’, Twitterati's filmi ode to Modi’s tax reform

New Delhi, July 1: On the intervening night of Friday-Saturday, India literally turned insomniac. After all, President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally launched the Goods and Services Tax (GST)--touted as India's biggest reform post-independence--at Parliament's Central Hall a few minutes before the clock struck midnight.

It was not just the politicians and economists who sacrificed their regular sleep to be a part of the historic event, but as usual the Twitterati gang decided to join the official ceremony of the GST launch.

No, they were not physically present at the venue of the GST launch. Like all other big events, the users of the micro-blogging site continued tweeting the whole night about anything and everything related to the GST.

While many had bitter fights with each other over the "positives and negatives" of the GST, others decided to have some fun. In fact, social media junkies went ahead and replaced movie titles with the GST. Thus the hashtag-- #ReplaceMovieNamesWithGST--trended on the micro-blogging site since late Friday night.

Our policymakers may not like the 'filmi' liberty taken by the Twiterrati, but the crisp and humorous lines of some of the users will definitely force you to chuckle. Here we bring you some tweets laced in Bollywood flavour...

#ReplaceMovieNamesWithGST

Kabhi #Demonetisation Kabhi GST

Nayak: GST bill rises

GST Council: Dawn of the planet of the apes

Phir Hera pheri — Kritika Bansal (@kritikasocritic) June 30, 2017

Fifty shades of GST 😂😂#ReplaceMovieNamesWithGST — Rethink (@AnvitaSaranyam) June 30, 2017

