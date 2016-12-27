K'taka: Dacoits decamp with new notes meant for illegal transaction

Mandya district police arrested 14 people for decamping with new currency notes that were meant to be exchanged illegally on a commission basis. Out of the Rs 66.50 lakh that was stolen Rs 52.81 lakh has been recovered from the accused. Out of the notes recovered 2631 notes are of new Rs 2,000 denomination. The dacoity had taken place on December 12 near Ramandooru near Malavalli.

Rs 66.50 lakh was being transported in a car for illegal exchange purposes when the gang is said to have thrown eggs at the wind shield forcing the car to come to a halt at a deserted place. The gang then assaulted the driver and others in the car with chilli powder and decamped with the loot. A post office employee who was transporting the money illegally, filed a complaint with the local police following the dacoity.

Bundles of new notes were being taken to be exchanged with old demonetised notes on a commission basis. Postal employees were indulging in laundering since they had access to new legal tender. The 14 member gang had robbed the new currencies from six persons involved in a money laundering racket. The Mandya police will appraise the Income Tax department of the six men who were part of the racket.

OneIndia News