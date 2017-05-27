K P S Gill will be remembered for effective policing: President Mukherjee

New Delhi, May 27: President Pranab Mukherjee on Saturday condoled the passing away of former super cop K P S Gill, saying his contribution in establishing law, order and security will be remembered.

"A committed IPS officer, Gill served the nation in various capacities including Director General of Police in Punjab and Assam," Mukherjee said in a condolence message to his wife Heminder Gill.

He was honoured with 'Padma Shri' award in 1989 for his work in civil service. His contribution in establishing law, order and security will be remembered," he added.

The president said: "Please accept my heartfelt condolences and convey the same to the members of your family. May you all have the strength to bear this irreparable loss with courage and fortitude." Gill, who is credited with rooting out militancy in Punjab, passed away yesterday at the age of 82.

PTI