Jyotiraditya Scindia may trump Kamal Nath to become leader of Congress in Lok Sabha

The Congress party may just allow its young turks to take over its leadership at least in the Lok Sabha for now. With Mallikarjun Kharge eager to shift base to Karnataka ahead of the assembly elections in 2018 and Kamal Nath required to lead the party in the Madhya Pradesh elections Jyotiraditya Scindia may lead the party in the Lok Sabha.

The five-time Congress MP and Kamal Nath were being weighed to replace Mallikarjun Kharge who was recently made the chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee. A close aide of Rahul Gandhi, Scindia's appointment will see a grand change of leadership from seniormost to younger and more enthusiastic. Most of Rahul Gandhi's close aides have been accommodated into powerful positions including Sachin Pilot and K C Venugopal and now it is likely to be Scindia's turn.

The Congress party that is likely to yield to Mallikarjun Kharge's demands to return to Karnataka politics had to pick a leader to replace him in the Lok Sabha as the party's leader. With Kamal Nath wishing to spearhead campaigns for the Madhya Pradesh elections, the party is likely to look towards Scindia.

Deputing Kamal Nath to take care of the Madhya Pradesh elections, the party feels, will ease coordination among leaders like Digvijaya Singh, Suresh Panchuri and Kantilal Bhuria. BJP has been in power for 15 years in Madhya Pradesh and the Congress hopes to snatch it from the party this time around.

The change of guard is likely to take place ahead of the next parliamentary session. Kharge is likely to be sent to oversee elections in Karnataka within a month or two. With workers demanding that the President of the Karnataka Congress be a Dalit face, Kharge is the most bankable for the party if the current president Dr G Parameshwar was to step down.

