Justice Karnan still in hospital after complaints of chest pain

Kolkata, June 23: Former Calcutta High Court judge C S Karnan, arrested for committing contempt of the Supreme Court, on Friday remained admitted to a hospital with the doctors describing him as "not fit" to be discharged.

"He is a bit better but not in a state to be released from the hospital. Doctors are keeping an eye on him," a senior officer at the Presidency correctional home (jail) told PTI. Sixty two-year-old Karnan was admitted to state-run SSKM hospital last evening after he complained of "uneasiness" and chest pain.

It was learnt that the doctors at the hospital conducted a few medical tests on the former judge today too and the results are being awaited.

Karnan, who had been evading arrest since May 9 after the Supreme Court awarded him a six-month jail term, was arrested on the June 20 night by a team of West Bengal CID from a private resort at Malumichampatti, about six km from Coimbatore, where he was hiding for a few days.

He was brought from Chennai to Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon and was taken to the Presidency correctional home. Karnan, who has earned the dubious distinction of being the first sitting high court judge to be awarded a jail term by the apex court, retired from service on June 12 as a fugitive.

PTI