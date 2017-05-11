Justice Karnan set to move SC against his arrest order

Justice C S Karnan will move the Supreme Court today seeking recall of the order that sentenced him to six months in jail. Justice Karnan in his application says that the SC has erred by convicting him.

File Photo of Justice C S Karnan

He further states that he could not have been convicted without charges being framed against him. He has also said in his application that the SC should recall its order which sentenced him to six months in jail.

Meanwhile the West Bengal police continue to look for Justice Karnan. Following the order of the SC, the police have been directed to enforce the same. Teams have spanned out to both Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh looking for the judge. The team had landed in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday in a bid to arrest him.

