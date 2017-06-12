Justice Karnan retires as an absconder, yet another first for Indian Judiciary

Calcutta High Court judge C S Karnan creates yet another dubious record becoming the first judge to retire while absconding. Sentenced to imprisonment in a contempt of court case by a special bench of the Supreme Court Justice C S Karnan is set to retire today while he is still in hiding to avoid an imminent arrest.

Justice C S Karnan has many firsts to his credit and the sentence against him was one such. On May 9, a seven-judge bench of the Supreme Court passed an unprecedented order against a sitting judge. Karnan was held guilty of contempt and sentenced to six months in jail. Justice Karnan who arrived in Chennai on the same day hours before the judgement, vanished as authorities tried to catch up with him. Multiple petitions by his counsels in the apex court appealing against the order, he has not been given any respite.

Monday is the last day in service for this judge who has been evading arrest. A team of West Bengal Police has been camping in Chennai to execute the order against Justice Karnan. Help has been sought from the Tamil Nadu as well as Andhra Pradesh police. Teams have visited various places including Kalahasti in search of Justice Karnan but to no avail.

Justice Karnan became a judge in 2009 and has held the record for many first that have come as an embarrassment to the judiciary.

Justice Karnan became the first judge of a high court to move the National Commission for SCs and STs against his colleagues accusing them of harassment. He was the first judge to barge into the court hall of another division bench while it was hearing a case. He barged into the bench of Madras High Court to declare that he too wanted to be a litigant opposing choice of certain names of advocates for elevation as judges of the court. He was also the first judge to earn Supreme Court's wrath with the special bench asking doctors to test his mental state.

Justice Karnan became infamous for his antics reversing orders of higher courts against him, passing orders against judges including the Chief Justice of India barring them from flying. His antics have cost Justice Karnan a memorable and honourable last day of service.

OneIndia