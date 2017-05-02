Justice Karnan orders non-bailable warrant against 7 judges including CJI

A day after the Supreme court ordered for mental stability test on him, Calcutta high court judge, Justice C S Karnan has ordered non-bailable warrant against seven judges including the Chief justice of India. Justice C S Karnan, in an order that he passed today, directed the registrar general of Calcutta high court to issue non-bailable warrants to the "accused" through the director general of police or New Delhi police commissioner.

Justice Karnan held that all seven "accused" were absent in court since they have made no representation and asked them to appear on May 8. Justice Karnan has orders non-bailable warrant against the Chief justice of India, Justice Dipak Misra, Justice J Chelameswar, justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Madan B Lokur, Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose and Justice Kurian Joseph.

This order comes a day after he refused to take a medical test as ordered by the Supreme Court. The Calcutta high court judge alleged that the Supreme court was ordering a medical test on him to avoid facing charges of SC/ST atrocities act.

OneIndia News