Justice Karnan may be in Nepal says legal aide

Police teams of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are unable to locate Culcutta high court judge C S Karnan. An aide of justice Karnan has been telling the media that the man is 'out of the country'. He may be in Nepal or Bangladesh and his legal team is planning on reaching out to the President of India, the legal aide said.

Speaking to OneIndia Justice C S Karnan's advocate in Chennai Peter Ramesh said that an anticipatory bail petition would be moved on his behalf. "There are many documents that may require his signatures. We will move an anticipatory bail petition before he surrenders. We also intend to take up the matter at the highest possible authority," he said.

West Bengal police who landed in Chennai to take Justice Karnan into custody made futile attempts to trace him. The team sought Chennai police's help to arrest him but Justice Karnan had vacated the government guest house. Sources indicated that he left to Srikalahasti and the police teams left to Andhra Pradesh. Despite coordination with the local police Justice Karnan remained untraceable. Despite an order by the Supreme Court to arrest him immediately, the police have not been able to comply.

When asked if Justice Karnan was out of Tamil Nadu, a close aide claimed that he was out of the country. The statement comes on a day when his representatives filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking recall of arrest order against him.

Justice CS Karnan has been sentenced to six months in prison by the apex court that held him guilty of contempt.

Oneindia news