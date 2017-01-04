Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar takes oath as 44th CJI

Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar on Wednesday took oath as the 44th Chief Justice of India in the President's House. Justice Khehar replaced Justice T S Thakur as CJI, who demited office on January 3.

The oath taking ceremony was held in presence on President Pranab Mukherjee. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with oher senior officials of the judiciary, were also present on the occation.

Delhi: Oath-taking ceremony of the New Chief Justice of India J.S. Khehar at President House. pic.twitter.com/IigvzyxWkU — ANI (@ANI_news) January 4, 2017

Justice Thakur had recommended the name of Justice Khehar for the appointment.

Justice Khehar, who assumed office as a judge in the Supreme Court on September 13, 2011, would remain in office till August 4, 2017.

The collegium, after CJI Thakur's retirement, would comprise of Justice Khehar, Justice Dipak Misra, Justice Jasti Chelameswar, Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Madan B Lokur.

Career Highlights:

Justice Khehar was born on August 28, 1952 and completed his LL.B degree from Panjab University in 1977. He then acquired the LL. M. qualification from the same University in 1979, and was awarded a Gold Medal for having stood first in the university.

He was appointed as additional advocate general, Punjab, in January 1992, and then as senior standing counsel, Union Territory, Chandigarh.

He was elevated to the bench of high court of Punjab and Haryana on February 8, 1999 and Acting Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court twice.

He was elevated as Chief Justice of the high court of Uttarakhand, Nainital, on November 29, 2009; thereafter, he was transferred as Chief Justice of High Court of Karnataka, where he assumed his office on August 8, 2010.

Justice Khehar was a member of the Judges Inquiry Committee for investigating the grounds on which the removal of Justice P D Dinakaran, Chief Justice of the Karnataka high court, has been sought.

OneIndia News