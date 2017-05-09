Justice Ghose will be remembered for the remarkable Jaya DA case verdict: CJI

Justice P C Ghose will always be remembered for his verdict in the Jayalalithaa disproportionate assets case said Chief Justice of India, J S Khehar. The CJI was delivering the farewell address for Justice P C Ghose.

The CJI recollected the verdict and said that Justice Ghose will always be remembered for the remarkable verdict in the Jayalalithaa disproportionate assets case.

Justice Ghose headed the Bench which had Justice Amitava Roy in it. This bench passed the verdict in the Jayalalithaa disproportionate assets case. In the verdict that was passed after Jayalalithaa's death, the Bench had held all four persons guilty.

The Bench while abating the sentence against Jayalalithaa since she was dead, convicted Sasikala Natarajan, Ilavarasi and Sudhakaran apart from sending them to four years in jail.

The verdict came at a very crucial time. The verdict was passed at a time that Sasikala was trying to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The verdict not only dashed her hopes of becoming the CM, but also barred her from contesting the elections for the next ten years.

OneIndia News