Retired Calcutta High Court Judge C S Karnan arrested in Coimbatore

More than a month after he went into hiding following a Supreme Court order to arrest him, retired Justice C S Karnan was arrested from Coimbatore on Tuesday. Close aide and advocate of the retired Calcutta High Court judge confirmed the arrest to OneIndia.

Sentenced to imprisonment by a special bench of the Supreme Court, retired Justice C S Karnan had been on the run since May. Teams of West Bengal police and Tamil Nadu police have been looking for the former judge who retired while on the run.

While it was unclear if the Coimbatore CID wing arrested the retired judge or if it was teams of West Bengal police, the arrest was confirmed.

OneIndia News