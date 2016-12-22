Jung's resignation is a surprise to me: Arvind Kejriwal

As Najeeb Jung resigned from his post, Delhi chief minister wished him good luck for his future endeavours.

New Delhi, Dec 22: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday that he was surprised by Lt. Governor Najeeb Jung's sudden resignation. "Jung's resignation is a surprise to me," Kejriwal tweeted, after Jung resigned from the office.

Kejriwal, who was involved in nasty turf wars with Jung since the Aam Aadmi Party leader assumed office in Delhi, wished the Lt. Governor well for his future. "My best wishes in all his future endeavours," Kejriwal said in his tweet.

Jung resigned from his post on Thursday. His office said that he would be returning to this first love-academics. Jung was the first Muslim Lt Governor of Delhi and was appointed on July 9, 2013.

IANS

