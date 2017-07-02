Junaid Khan lynching: Four accused sent to judicial custody

Posted By: PTI
Faridabad, July 2: Four persons arrested in connection with the stabbing of a Muslim boy onboard a Mathura-bound train have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days by a court in Haryana.

Police said that "these accused were arrested on June 28 and were initially sent to two-day police remand."

Image for representation only
Junaid (17) was stabbed when he, along with his brothers, was returning home in Palwal district's Khandawli village after Eid shopping in Delhi on June 22.

His brothers - Hashim and Sakir - who were also travelling in the train with him, were injured by a mob which also allegedly hurled slurs against them.

Police have so far arrested five persons. Of the five, four held on June 28 are residents of Khambi village. The fifth one was held earlier.

