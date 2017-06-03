Journey of 3 child Naxal soldiers: From learning gun firing in jungles to reading books in schools

Raipur, June 3: The story of three children, formerly working for the Naxals in Chhattisgarh, brings forth the tragedy of Maoist-hit areas of the country. The scourge of red terror in states like Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh showcases how even children and women are forced to join the Naxals.

While the security forces allege that Naxal insurgents threaten women and children to join them, insurgent leaders say villagers join them because of atrocities perpetrated by security personnel on villagers and lack of development.

The truth probably lies in between both the theories. Fortunately, the three former minor Naxals held in Bastar recently are under the care of police.

The boys have really come a long way and are all set to join school. Instead of sending them to a juvenile home, the police decided to look after the boys.

Along with providing education to the three boys, the police will also take care of all their needs--including food and shelter.

"Chhattisgarh: Three children working for Naxals held in Bastar; Police to look after them in order to provide them education and other facilities," reported ANI.

According to a top police official the boys are reluctant to go back to their villages. The police would soon admit the boys to a school.

"The children don't want to return to their villages. We will admit them to a school and will take their entire responsibility," Arif Sheikh, Superintendent of Police (Bastar), told ANI.

OneIndia News