Those who used fake caste certificates will lose job and degree says SC

The Supreme Court has ordered strong deterrence against the misuse of caste certificates and observed that if the same if forged, the person would lose all benefits.

The court said that if a person uses a false caste certificate to get admission, degree and then a job and if it is found to be forged he or she will lose both the job as well as the degree.

The court said that even if the person has been in a job for 20 years on the basis of a fake caste certificate, he or she can lose the job and is also liable to be punished. There can be no leniency or consideration of years of service if anyone has used a fake caste certificate to get admission or a job.

The orders comes as shot in the arm for the central government which had onlyn last month said that those who got jobs using forged scheduled or backward caste certificates will be dismissed. The Centre also asked all central government departments to collect details about such appointments from the various organisations under them.

There have been a total of 1,296 cases of jobs secured allegedly through fake caste certificates were under the department of financial services. As many as 157 such cases were in State Bank of India, 135 in Central Bank of India, 112 in the Indian Overseas Bank, 103 in Syndicate Bank, and 41 each in New India Assurance and United India Assurance.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha minister of state for personnel, Jitendra Singh had said that as many as 1,832 appointments were allegedly secured on the basis of fake caste certificates. Of these cases, 276 resulted in suspension or removal, 521 were entangled in litigations, and disciplinary proceedings were pending in the remaining 1,035 cases, he had said.

OneIndia News