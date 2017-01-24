JNU student on hunger strike shifted to hospital

New Delhi, Jan 23: Suspended JNU student Dileep Yadav who has been on hunger strike since three days was rushed to hospital by police on Monday even as students alleged that he has been abducted.

Yadav is among the nine students who were suspended by the university last month for allegedly disrupting an academic council meeting. He has been on hunger strike since three days demanding that the suspension of these students be revoked.

Students alleged that Kumar was on Monday "abducted" by police and JNU administration, a charge denied by both. "A student who has been on a hunger strike for the last three days has been literally abducted from campus by the police and JNU admin. Repression is real. Where a fellow student, Najeeb disappears after being beaten up by ABVP activists, teachers are threatened, student activists punished and even democratic means of protest like hunger strikes are trampled upon," the JNU student union said.

According to a senior police official, "The student was not taken forcefully. Seeing his critical health conditions, he was shifted to hospital in the university's ambulance for emergency medical attention with local police assistance".

PTI