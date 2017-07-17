JNU student missing case: CBI submits first Status Report to Delhi HC

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed first Status Report in a sealed cover at Delhi High Court in connection with the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Najeeb Ahmed missing case.

The Status Report was filed in reply to Habeas Corpus petition filed by Najeeb's mother.

During today's hearing, the CBI argued that the investigative agency require more time as it has been merely a month since the case was transferred to them. The next hearing is on August 8.

Last month, the CBI had announced Rs. 10 lakh reward for information to locate Najeeb Ahmed who went missing in October last year.

The Delhi High Court handed over the case to the CBI after Najeeb's mother, Fatima Nafees, approached it as the Delhi Police failed to trace him. According to Fatima, Najeeb, a student of M.Sc Biotechnology, had returned to the university after holidays on October 13, 2016. In the night of October 15-16, he had called his mother and told her that something wrong has happened to him, the woman had said in her FIR.

The CBI was looking into allegations of a scuffle between Ahmed and ABVP students in JNU's Mahi-Mandvi hostel and the circumstances that may have led to it as well as other events that preceded his disappearance.

