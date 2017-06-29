JNU student missing case: CBI announces Rs. 10 lakh reward for info to locate Najeeb Ahmed

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday announced Rs. 10 lakh reward for information to locate JNU student Najeeb Ahmed who went missing in October last year.

CBI team had visited Jawaharlal Nehru University to probe the mysterious disappearance of Najeeb Ahmed.

The team was looking into allegations of a scuffle between Ahmed and ABVP students in JNU's Mahi-Mandvi hostel and the circumstances that may have led to it as well as other events that preceded his disappearance. The CBI early this month had registered an FIR.

The Delhi High Court handed over the case to the CBI after Najeeb's mother, Fatima Nafees, approached it as the Delhi Police failed to trace him.

According to Fatima, Najeeb, a student of M.Sc Biotechnology, had returned to the university after holidays on October 13, 2016.

In the night of October 15-16, he had called his mother and told her that something wrong has happened to him, the woman had said in her FIR.

